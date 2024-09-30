Music was a big part of my life growing up, mostly because of my mother, whose taste were very eclectic but steeped in artistic merit. In other words, the music she listened to and liked has stood the test of time. Early stuff from Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, and the Eagles just to name a few. One album that seemed to play continuously during my youth was 1979’s Willie Sings Kristofferson, an absolute musical masterpiece that prompted my quizzical thirteen-year-old self to ask my mother, “Who is Kris Kristofferson, was that really his name, and why would a big star like Willie Nelson do a whole record of just his songs?” This was way before the internet brought infinite knowledge right to your fingertips but she quickly filled me in on the finer points of this man Kristofferson, and it began a love affair of sorts with the man and his music.

Yesterday afternoon, while I was working on a new book, my buddy Jimmy Warden called to inform me of Kristofferson’s passing, and in a solemn show of respect we took a moment to discuss what he meant to us and his legacy in the world of music. For people like me and Jimmy, Kris Kristofferson means as much to music as Bob Dylan. Now, that may seem like a strong comparison to the uninformed but do your own research and I think you will agree.

Some say that the transformation of the Nashville music scene began in 1969 when Bob Dylan came to town and recorded Nashville Skyline. That album included a remarkable duet between Dylan and Johnny Cash that still puts a hook in me every time I hear it. This was a watershed moment for sure, and it led directly to the artist freedom in Nashville that brought about the 1970’s “Outlaw Country” movement. A sound and attitude that Willie and Waylon would eventually perfect. But right there in the middle of all that action was Kristofferson, and he was a star lurking behind the scenes even before he became famous. Kristofferson brought integrity to Nashville, because he was a pure genius, and that fact is still kind of obscure today. If it wasn’t for the internet many people would believe that “Me and Bobby McGee” was a Janis Joplin original, or that “Why Me Lord” was an old gospel tune. Kristofferson’s fame and incredible story brought honor to Nashville songwriting, and Kristofferson (like Gram Parsons) made country music cool.

Kris Kristofferson and Bob Dylan in a scene from the movie Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid

Of all the stars that came to Music City during the late 1960’s no one shone brighter than Kristofferson. The man was Rhodes scholar when he arrived and took a job as a janitor at Columbia records just to get his foot in the door. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, a helicopter pilot, a Golden Gloves boxer, and went on to be an award-winning actor. That covers a lot of ground, but in truth, we’re just scratching the surface. Each facet of Kristofferson’s life is a remarkable story unto itself. Seriously, if you do a word search for “polymath” you’ll find Leonardo Da Vinci, Aristotle, Ben Franklin, Rene Descartes, and a few other men who led extraordinary lives. They should go ahead and add Kris Kristofferson to the list and give him a gold star for guts because he spent plenty of time swimming against the stream.

One sampling of his independence is how he got to Nashville in the first place. After completing his time in Oxford, England, as a Rhodes Scholar no less, Kristofferson was offered a very prestigious teaching position at West Point. He promptly turned that offer down to leave the Army and relocate to Nashville. His desire was simple - to become a poet and a songwriter. That decision didn’t work out well with his parents. They were incensed, and immediately disowned him. He told them to kiss his ass. It was only years later, at the urging of none other than Johnny Cash, that the Kristofferson family finally reconciled their differences. And speaking of Johnny Cash, did I mention that he landed a helicopter on Johnny’s back lawn to give him the lyrics to “Sunday Morning Coming Down”? Yeah, that’s a true story. And while he was a janitor at Columbia Records, he sat in with Bob Dylan while they were recording Nashville Skyline. Kind of like Forrest Gump, ol’ Kris was always in the right place at the right time.

Later, when Kristofferson became a movie star, he brought Dylan in on the 1973 film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. The song “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” was written by Dylan during the filming of the movie, and it has often been speculated that Kristofferson had some influence on that song. His wife at the time, Rita Coolidge, says in her autobiography Delta Lady, that the pair were almost inseparable during breaks in the film’s shooting. No one can say for certain, but how could either man not have influenced the other?

At the height of his songwriting career, Kristofferson walked away from music and began acting, eventually working with such notable directors as Sam Peckinpah and Martin Scorsese. He appeared alongside notable actors like Burt Reynolds, Gene Hackman, and James Coburn. The pinnacle of his acting career was a remake of A Star Is Born (1976) which co-starred Barbra Streisand and earned Kristofferson a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Maybe we should end this reminisce with a few lyrics from one of my favorite Kristofferson songs, 1971’s “The Pilgrim: Chapter 33”.

He’s a poet and he’s a picker, he’s a prophet and he’s a pusher

He’s a pilgrim and a preacher, and a problem when he’s stoned

He’s a walking contradiction, partly truth and partly fiction

Takin’ every wrong direction on his lonely way back home