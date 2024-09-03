September 3, 1970

Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson was the well-known, talented leader of the 1960’s blues-rock band Canned Heat, and one of the original members of the “27 Club”. He passed away over Labor Day weekend 1970 and left behind a world of talent and promise that still leaves music aficionados wondering “what if he had made it?” Much like the death of Gram Parsons, which would almost exactly three years later, the musical community was left to contemplate what incredible music might have been made if the relatively clean-cut Wilson had survived the turbulent era of the late 60’s and early 70’s.

Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson sings and plays with Canned Heat

The son of a bricklayer, Wilson was born in the Boston suburb of Arlington, Massachusetts on July 4, 1943, and was a most unlikely rock star. His genius and musical ability were noticeable to adults at an early age, and he was almost exclusively a self-taught as a musician. Initially, Wilson became quite proficient with the trumpet and other wind instruments as a youngster, trying to emulate the sounds he heard from his mother’s extensive jazz collection. As an adolescent he fell in love with the blues, teaching himself guitar and harmonica. His academic prowess earned him a National Merit Scholarship to Boston University, but after a year and a half of college Wilson dropped out of school to pursue a career in music, primarily playing with bands around Cambridge.

Eventually, Wilson made his way to Los Angeles and became fully invested in the west coast music scene, hooking up with different musicians in an effort to capture the sound he had in his mind. In 1965, Wilson met guitarist Bob Hite at a record store and together they formed Canned Heat. It was while traveling on the road that Wilson would sometimes lose the glasses upon which he was deeply dependent. Because of his poor eyesight, his bandmates began calling him “Blind Al” which eventually evolved into “Blind Owl” because of his incredible intelligence.

At the time of his death a great many famous musicians only knew him as the fresh-faced Blind Owl, having no idea of his real name or from what part of the country he had originated. The rock ‘n roll lifestyle did not come easy for the introverted Wilson, who preferred to spend time away from the bustle of people. He would often camp alone for days, his only companion a guitar and harmonica, and as the success of Canned Heat only increased the demands for Wilson’s time.

While Canned Heat is not that well known today, and in fact many reading this may not know their music at all, they were one of the few bands in 1970 that could claim having played both the Monterey Pop Festival and Woodstock. Wilson’s iconic high-pitched voice is best preserved as the unofficial Woodstock theme song “Going Up to the Country,” which is a song that still has the feel of a hippie anthem today.