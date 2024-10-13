A commonplace view today, this photo created quite a stir in 1860

American photographer James Wallace Black, a young man just beginning his professional career, takes the first known aerial photographs in the United States. While tethered to a hot-air balloon 1,200 feet above Boston, Black took a group of photos that electrified the city and by extension the country.

The balloon was named the “Queen of the Air” and was owned by Samuel King, a man who had been fascinated with high places as a child. Coming of age, King began to construct large balloons capable of reaching great heights, and subsequently became quite famous in New England for entertaining the more adventurous upper classes. The meeting of Black and King seemed like a partnership made in heaven. While today we take a view from the sky for granted, this was a remarkable sight indeed for those living in 1860.

An image from the famous shoot and the same spot today.

While Black was considered a very innovative photographer, the idea to expose glass-plate negatives while riding in a balloon came from France, where French photographer Gaspard-Felix Tournachon had done the same thing high above Paris two years earlier. Tournachon created a rage in Europe, but the feat took great daring and precision, a risk that no American photographer was willing to take.

James Wallace Black circa 1870

After Black’s photos were developed, they came to the attention of Harvard professor and poet Oliver Wendell Holmes. Quite mesmerized by the endeavor, Holmes wrote the Atlantic Monthly magazine to promote the effort saying,” Here is a photograph of our fair city as the eagle and the wild goose would see it, made by our newest photographer of note Mr. James Black. As a first attempt, it is on the whole a remarkable success and we hope the young man will continue in this direction.”

Upon receipt of the letter the photograph was published by Atlantic Monthly and named “As the Eagle and Wild Goose See Boston”. Sales of Black’s work immediately took off and his place in history sealed. Only two years later Black would be sought out by the Union Army to photograph troop movements and fortifications being used by the Confederate Army during the Virginia campaign.