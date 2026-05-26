Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
3d

Good one, Jeffrey. Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney for 1 billion dollars! This after he probably made a billion on the franchise. Those films were about the resistance fighting an evil empire … and the public actually pulled for the underdogs in the resistance. Apparently Nobody gets the real-world analogies

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Tempe Jeff's avatar
Tempe Jeff
3d

This is a fascinating look at a truly great movie. I saw this when it first came out and thought, the Soundtrack created the feel of the era perfectly. Thanks for this!

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