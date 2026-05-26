Fate has been very kind to George Lucas (Star Wars, Indiana Jones) and Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather I & II, Apocalypse Now). Both men have directed classic movies that will be remembered for years after they leave this earth, but there was a time when neither were considered Hollywood royalty. The pair even met in a strange twist of fate that could have gone off the rails.

Coppola was directing one of his first feature films, a musical comedy called Finian’s Rainbow. Ever hear of it? Me either, it was that bad. Really bad. Anyway, Lucas was on a scholarship to the University of Southern California (USC) studying filmmaking when he was sent down to Paramount Studio to observe Coppola’s production of Rainbow. He and some other students were supposed to sit back and be quiet, just check everything out, be cool and nice.

“See anything you like?” asked Coppola. “Not really,” answered Lucas.

That kind of direct answer really impressed Coppola for some reason and he decided to get to know the “skinny, college kid with an opinion” just a little better. They quickly became friends, adopting the roles of master and apprentice. Soon after, the pair founded a production company called American Zoetrope. Lucas turned one of his film school projects into a full-length feature film called THX 1138. The movie flopped at the box office, but was technically very sound. Studios realized, along with his new friend Francis Coppola, that Lucas had what it took to be a director. He could hit deadlines and he was calm under fire.

Turns out that Coppola had just signed on to direct the film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel The Godfather, which would go on to become one of the greatest movies of all time. Coppola was riding high and wanted Lucas to come along for the ride, get his head out of the clouds and make a movie with real potential.

After the THX 1138 debacle, Lucas (with the urging of Coppola) decided he wanted to move in a new direction, hoping to “make something a little lighter, a little funnier.” That’s artist speak for “regrouping.” What happens to creative types after spending a ton of energy on a project that no one understands. One of those “the jokes on me” moments in life when you try to look for an excuse and there isn’t one. Similar to what happened with the movie Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) starring Sylvester Stallone in a rare comedic role. I say “rare” because the movie was a disaster, proving once and for all that movie audiences weren’t ready for the funny Sly Stallone, they wanted ripped muscles and guns blazing.

So, after THX 1138 failed to launch George Lucas gets out of his head and stops thinking he’s Stanley Kubrick, stops trying to make the next 2001: A Space Odyssey. He takes Coppola’s advice and makes a coming-of-age film based on his high school days in Modesto, California. This was the heyday of the “cruising era,” blue jeans, t-shirts, great music, and muscle cars. Coppola loved hearing stories about the early 1960’s in California. As a native New Yorker, Coppola had never experienced anything like the sunny days and great weather of SoCal, or the open road filled with muscle cars and pretty girls, hours spent just cruising around town.

“I told George, look man, the whole world is crazy about California, it’s like another country. Get all your stories on film and people will love it!’”

Neither George Lucas nor Francis Ford Coppola had any way of knowing American Graffiti would turn out to be a complete beast at the box office, as well as produce a wellspring of nostalgia that would spawn a sentimental revival that flooded television. Without American Graffiti those wildly popular 1970’s sitcoms like Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley would have never been made. Even the movie Animal House began as a nostalgic look at wild party life in a more innocent time.

American Graffiti was made on a budget of $775,000, and the film became the third largest grossing movie of 1973 behind The Exorcist and The Sting, which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford, the two of the biggest box office draws in the world. Since its initial release, American Graffiti has made close to $250 million worldwide. The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and was entered into the National Film Registry for preservation as a “culturally significant film”.

But it did not start out that way. The only studio in Hollywood to show even a little interest was Universal Pictures, and during production the suits in the front office kept wanting to meddle in the production. The only thing that held American Graffiti together was the newly found clout Coppola had received after the success of The Godfather. At a meeting one afternoon at Universal headquarters Coppola stood up and reprimanded the entire front office saying, “You should lay off this young man and let him make his damn movie. In fact, all of you should get down on your knees and thank George for what he’s about to do for your careers.”

That was big talk in 1972-73, especially coming from a director in his early 30’s. Buck up Francis, tell’em how you really feel!

Then there was the cast, which is where George Lucas really shined. It was obvious to everyone involved in the filming that Lucas had an eye for talent. Get a load of some of these “unknown” actors and actresses that made the film great. The cast of American Graffiti included Richard Dreyfuss, Paul Le Mat, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Wolfman Jack (just a local disc jockey at the time), Bo Hopkins, Suzanne Somers, Gloria Katz, and Harrison Ford. While unknown beyond The Andy Griffith Show, Ronnie Howard did qualify as the only real “star” in the production.

Harrison Ford was a complete unknown to movie audiences and was better known around Hollywood as a carpenter. As a matter of fact, he was building cabinets at George Lucas’ home in the Hollywood Hills when the director noticed his good looks and ask him to read for a part in his new movie. Ford admits even today that he didn’t take the movie very seriously, had no idea it was going to be a smash hit and didn’t even think that much of Lucas at the time. You can’t make this up.

Ford does have fond memories of the shoot, however. “It was made very, very cheaply and shot at night. Mainly I just hung around drinking beer until it was my turn to do a scene. I do remember I was almost fired for taking two doughnuts instead of the single one I was allotted each day.”

For Harrison Ford, it was the first step toward a working relationship with Lucas that would stretch across decades, from Star Wars to Indiana Jones. How crazy is that? An aspiring actor building cabinets gets an impromptu audition and turns himself into a A-List movie star. In Hollywood anything is truly possible!

Even the movie poster for American Graffiti was excellent. Created by Mort Drucker, the renowned caricaturist artist and creator of MAD Magazine, the cartoon-like montage of the cast is one of the most highly sought after movie posters in existence.

Underneath it all, American Graffiti is a film that says goodbye to childhood and innocence. Young healthy people living simple lives in a simple environment. By the time American Graffiti hit theatres in 1973 the American Dream had been ripped apart by the violence of the late 1960’s. Movie fans were anxious for an escape and wanted to look back to better times.

If you’ve never seen American Graffiti, or you haven’t seen the movie in some time, go back and give it a watch. I think you will agree it is highly entertaining, and George Lucas did a great job pulling it all together.

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