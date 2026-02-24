February 28, 1935

The material known as Nylon, the world’s first 100% synthetic fiber, was synthesized on this date by Wallace Carothers, a chemist working at a DuPont experimental station in Delaware. Research on the material, originally called “Polymer 6-6” or “Fiber 6-6” had begun during 1927.

First used commercially to make nylon-bristled toothbrushes, a replacement for Japanese silk, the material achieved ever-lasting fame as a fashion accessory when women’s nylon stockings were unveiled at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, becoming an overnight sensation. The word “nylon” came about as a play on the phrase “no-run,” because initial tests showed nylon fabric resisting small tears called “runs.” Eventually proven to be false, the name was nevertheless catchy and stuck with the marketing team.

“Nylons” were an instant commercial success, as 64 million pairs were sold during their first year on the market. One of the most significant commercial discoveries in Dupont’s storied history, the company would make millions off the fabric.

The importance of Nylon cannot be understated. During World War II almost all nylon production was diverted to the United States military for use in parachutes and parachute cord. Wartime uses of nylon and other plastics greatly increased the market for the new synthetic materials, and soon fabrics such as Rayon and Dacron hit the market. By 1965, synthetic materials would make up 65% of the world’s textile market before cotton began a resurgence during the late 1970’s.

Once World War II came to an end, American female consumers were anxious to see their favorite hosiery become available once again, but retooling machines to make nylon stockings took time. By 1946, when the demand for nylon stockings could not be satisfied, Nylon riots were breaking out in some cities. In one instance, an estimated 40,000 people lined up at a Pittsburgh department store to purchase 13,000 pairs of nylons. The police had to be called to restore order.

Consumers in the street fighting over the chance to purchase your product? I guess that’s a sure sign you’ve got a winner on your hands, right?

View My Website