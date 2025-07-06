July 6, 1957

The women’s singles championship at Wimbledon is won by Althea Gibson of the USA on this date. She became the first African American to win a championship at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. The victory capped one of the most improbable ascents in sports history, a true miracle of determination.

Gibson was born on August 25, 1927, in Silver, South Carolina, the daughter of share cropping parents scraping out a life on a rural cotton farm. The Great Depression drove the family north, relocating with extended family in Harlem section of New York City. The family’s rented apartment was in an area designated as Police Athletic Play, essentially police protected during daylight hours. Almost immediately, Althea became adept at paddle tennis, becoming the NYC women’s champion at the age of twelve. Running into trouble at school, Gibson quit, falling into what she would later describe as “street life.”

Seeing the young girl’s potential, a group of neighbors took up a collection and purchase Gibson a membership, along with tennis lessons, at the Cosmopolitan Tennis Club in the Sugar Hill area of Harlem. Although she was not fond of the sport initially, her talent was undeniable. In 1941 she entered and won her first tournament, The American Tennis Association (ATA) New York State Championship. After winning the ATA National Title for Girls in 1944-45, and losing the women’s final in 1946, she won the ATA National Women’s title in 1947 and again for the next nine years.

Later in life, Gibson became an accomplished golfer.

At a time when tennis was largely segregated, four-time U.S. Nationals winner Alice Marble advocated on Gibson’s behalf, helping the 5’11” phenom to earn an invitation to play in the United States National Championships (now known as the U.S. Open) in 1950. In 1956, Gibson’s tennis career took off and she won the singles title at the French Championships (now known as the French Open)—the first African American to do so—as well as the doubles’ title there. In July 1957, Gibson won Wimbledon, defeating Darlene Hard, 6-3, 6-2. In September 1957, she won the U.S. Open, and the Associated Press named her Female Athlete of the Year in 1957 and 1958.

During the 1950s, Gibson won 56 singles and doubles titles, including 11 major titles. In an interview towards the end of her life Gibson said, “Looking back now, all these years later, I wonder how different my life would have turned out without the kindness of my family and friends. Taking up a collection for a tennis membership was not an everyday thing in those days. Their kindness, and being willing to take a chance on a young girl headed down the wrong road, it made all the difference in my life.”

Sometimes we all just need a second chance.

After serving as New Jersey’s commissioner of athletics from 1975 to 1985, Althea Gibson died at age 76 from respiratory failure on September 28, 2003, at a hospital in East Orange, New Jersey.

