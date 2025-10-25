October 25, 1993

Alternative Rock, a musical genre that got its start on college radio across America, and first came to prominence with bands like the B-52’s and REM, both based in Athens, Georgia, comes full circle when Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder appears on the cover of TIME magazine.

By this time the epicenter of the sound had moved to Seattle, Washington, best represented by the incredible commercial success of bands Pearl Jam and Nirvana, both of whom scored multi-platinum success while tapping into teen angst.

Author Note: After spending 21 days caring for my father I have finally made it back home. His recovery has progressed nicely, primarily centering around a surgery performed on his right knee which was necessary to quell a nasty infection. I would like to thank all of you that have sent messages via Substack or on Facebook. It is always great to hear from old friends and new acquaintances when navigating trying times. There are wonderful people in this world, something we would all do well to remember. Hopefully, life is heading back to normal, although we are still three weeks away from completing his treatment cycle. Make the most of any time you have with your loved ones and let's get back to the finer points of cultural trivia.