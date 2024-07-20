The Hammer, Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron, hits the final home run of his illustrious career on July 20, 1976. The shot over the left field wall was Aaron’s 755th lifetime round-tripper, and it was hit it as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers not his longtime team the Atlanta Braves. But the story of the homerun ball, and a famous man’s lack of humility, was just getting started.

Richard Arndt was a social worker who was born in Milwaukee, but spent most of his adult life in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During 1976, Arndt had traveled back to his hometown for an extended stay to be near his parents. He found work as a part-time groundskeeper for the Brewers and spent many a memorable afternoon that year at the ballpark. The hype surrounding Aaron was incredible, and Arndt was caught up in the drama. Positioning himself just over the outfield wall for each Aaron at bat, he suddenly found himself in possession of number 755.

Richard Arndt and the famous ball

Arndt tried to return the ball to Aaron after the game but was told Aaron was unavailable by a team official. Instead, the man offered a signed photograph of Aaron and a signed bat, but all Arndt really wanted was to meet Aaron and he decided to keep the ball for himself. Realizing the significance of the ball the Brewers tried to get it back the next day, but again Arndt refused, and was bit perturbed by the whole situation. After this refusal Arndt then promptly fired for stealing team property (a.k.a. the ball) and five dollars - the price of the ball – was deducted from his final paycheck. At this time, it was impossible to know that Aaron would finish the 1976 season plagued by injuries and the ball Richard Arndt had caught would be Aaron’s last.

As the season wore on, Aaron tried to get the ball back from Arndt several times offering him a television set (Aaron was a spokesman for Magnavox) as well as some other signed memorabilia, but again Arndt refused and then decided to put the ball in a safety deposit box where it stayed for nearly 20 years.

In 1994 he made a move that really took some chutzpah. Knowing Aaron was going to be in Albuquerque for an autograph show Arndt took the ball to the show incognito and got Aaron to sign it, something that Aaron had refused to do previously. Aaron was reportedly furious when told the ball had doubled in value with his signature.

Fast forward to 1999, when the home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa was at a fever pitch. Approached by memorabilia brokers to sell, Arndt then put the ball up for auction and the going price even astounded Arndt. When the gavel finally sounded the ball had sold for $625,000, quite a nest egg for a social worker. Always a gentleman, and facing possible litigation from Henry Aaron’s estate, Richard Arndt donated 25 percent of the sale price, just over $150,000, to Henry Aaron’s Chasing the Dream Foundation for underprivileged youth.

If only ol’ Henry Aaron hadn’t been so busy that fateful night back in 1976 the entire matter would have been resolved with a smile.