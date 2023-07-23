Alabama’s Big Al on the cover of an Aerosmith album?
The story behind "Toys in the Attic"
In early 1975, the band Aerosmith were putting the final touches on their third album, what would become “Toys in the Attic”. Singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry were both convinced that the band was on the verge of breaking big, and what’s more, so were the brass at Columbia Records. In those days, album covers were more than mere packaging, th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.