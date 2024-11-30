November 30, 1954

Today’s bit of history happened 175 miles north of where I live, in the small town of Sylacauga, Alabama. A 34-year-old woman name Ann Hodges is sleeping on the sofa of her home when a 12 pound 3 ounce meteorite fragment crashing through the roof and eventually slams into her side!

The 34-year-old Hodges was badly bruised on the side of her body, and is the only known person in history to be hit by a meteorite. "You have a better chance of getting hit by a tornado and a bolt of lightning and a hurricane all at the same time," said Michael Reynolds, a Florida State University astronomer, to National Geographic magazine.

The event, now almost forgotten, was big news at the time. Another fragment was seen to hit the ground of a neighboring farmer and due to the publicity surrounding the event, the farmer was able to sell his fragment for enough money to buy a car and house. On the other hand, Hodges fought with her landlord over the rights to the meteorite for a over year. The landlord claimed it was her property because it fell through her roof. Hodges eventually paid the landlord $500 for the meteorite, but by that time the public had lost interest in the story and she was unable to sell it.

The second meteorite, the one that landed in the farmer’s field, is now housed at the Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History. The piece that struck Ann Hodges is housed inside the University of Alabama Natural History Museum in Tuscaloosa, and I remember seeing it for the first time while a student at U of A.