May 2, 1912

Commander Charles Samson of the Royal Naval Air Service takes off from the HMS Hibernia on this date, flying a modified S-38 “Hydro-Aeroplane.” In doing so, the commander became the first person to ever take off from a moving ship.

The S-38 had been modified with highly durable floats, very similar to air bags, which enabled the plane to land on water if necessary. Launched via a ramp-style trolley system that stretched from the vessel’s bridge all the way to the bow, the aircraft was able to generate sufficient lift to become airborne. The plane then flew three miles to land in the harbor at Lodmoor. For the large group of assembled onlookers, especially the older men and women, it was the most incredible thing ever witnessed.

Commander Charles Samson

It would not be until August 2, 1917, that the first deck landing of an airplane would be achieved. On that date, Commander E H Dunning landed his Sopwith Pup on the flight deck of the HMS Furious, a landing made with no arrest wires to assist. Sadly, Dunning lost his life five days later while attempting another landing on Furious.



Samson, however, was more fortunate and rose to the rank of air commodore in the newly formed Royal Air Force (RAF). He formed and commanded the Number 3 Squadron of the Royal Naval Air Service - which still exists today as No 203 (Reserve) Squadron of the RAF.

In June 1926, Samson became Chief Staff Officer of the RAF’s Middle East Command and remained in that capacity until his retirement in 1929. He died of natural causes at his home in Salisbury, England, on February 5, 1931.

