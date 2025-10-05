My Dad and Stepmom somewhere in Maine.

Recently my father and stepmother, who have been married for almost a quarter century, left the confines of our small Alabama town for a bit of traveling. These two have been blessed with both the health and resources to experience most of what North American has to offer, even taking a trip to Egypt several years ago with their church. No strangers to traveling, their last foray was a cruise up the Mississippi River from St. Louis to St. Paul, stopping along the way to visit historic river towns and places like the original home of Samuel Clemens. The entire trip was going to encompass eight days and then they would fly back home.

Visiting with them on Friday, September 19, the day of their departure, things seemed just fine. They were cheerful and ready to go. Wishing them well, I saw no reason to believe any problems lay on the horizon, just another adventure to check off the list while traveling with two of their best friends.

That was not to be the case, as almost immediately trouble began. Walking through the Atlanta airport my father twisted his right knee, a knee that had undergone replacement surgery several years before. Arriving in St. Louis to board the boat, the knee had become very sore and started to swell, hindering his ability to walk. With the pain and swelling continuing, my father was taken to the hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, on Tuesday, September 23, where he remained for the next nine days. That’s right, nine days in the hospital!

Unknown to my father, he had developed a nasty urinary tract infection, one that had spread to his right knee. Twisting the knee in the Atlanta airport only irritated it further, causing the muscle and cartilage surrounding the artificial joint to become increasingly inflamed. Two days after entering the hospital in Dubuque surgery was performed on the right knee to clean it properly, a foot-long incision that rivaled the scar from his replacement surgery. He then began a regimen of powerful IV antibiotics, a mixture of drugs to combat and kill the infection in his blood. It seems that replacement joints are wonderful spots for infection to set up shop, and besides his right knee my father has undergone replacement surgery for his left knee, both shoulders and one of his hips. He is truly the bionic man.

You can only imagine how difficult all this was for my parents. Confined to a hospital in a foreign town was not what they had in mind when they left home, and then the uncertainty of of what course my father’s recovery would take. When the time for discharge finally rolled around they were forced to deal with an entirely new set of problems. They were a thousand miles from home and my Dad was so weak he really couldn’t travel. Luckily, a dear friend of the family, Bill Best, sent his plane to Iowa to retrieve my father and stepmother. The only other alternative was driving there to bring them home, as my father’s leg was immobile (held straight by a brace looking remarkably like a medieval torture device). The entire ordeal turned into an episode from the Twilight Zone.

Moving forward, now only a few days reunited, all of us have become thankful for friends and family. We have realized how this could have been much worse. Infections in older people (my father is 83) are serious business, and are not always easy to detect. The next few weeks will include a great deal of therapy, doctor’s appointments, and patience but all of us are determined to get my father back on his feet. This is a great reminder to everyone that age always wins the day. A time will come when none of us will be self-sufficient in the way we once were.

While this will slow down my writing for awhile, it has given my father and I some real quality time to discuss Life, old times, and a hundred topics that matter, ones we were too busy to discuss only a month ago. You see, there is always a silver lining if we just look closely enough.

And regarding Life, I’ve begun to sing a lyric from one of my favorite Willie Nelson songs the past few days. “Gee ain’t it funny, how time slips away.”

Don’t let time slip away. Make a memory today.

