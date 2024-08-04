A person who has managed to live for 100 or more years is referred to as a centenarian. Mrs. Jeanne Louise Calment was one of those very special people, and when she passed away on August 4, 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days, she became the person with the longest lifespan ever officially recorded. Age of this sort is so rare that many skeptics don’t believe it’s possible, some even came up with a theory that Mrs. Calment died and her daughter impersonated her for the rest of her life. However, her age was well-documented, her birth certificate was preserved, she was active in the church, and she was listed in 14 census records.

Born on February 21, 1875 in the Arles Provence of France, Mrs. Calment was married at the age of 21 to Fernand Nicolas Calment. Fernand was heir to a drapery business located in a classic Provençal-style building in the center of Arles, and the couple moved into a spacious apartment above the family store. She led a life of leisure to some degree, never working and having the benefit of servants. Mr. Calment gave birth to her only child, a daughter named Yvonne, on January 19, 1898. Yvonne later married an army officer and gave birth to Mrs. Calment’s only grandchild, a son name Frederic. Yvonne died unexpectedly in 1934, and afterward Mrs. Calment raised Frederic as her own even though the child resided with his father in a neighboring apartment. Mrs. Calment would outlive Frederic as well.

Mrs. Calment rode a bicycle until 100 and only quit smoking at 117. She is acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World records as the only person with a verified age of 120 years. While her daughter did die young, many of her close family members had above-average lifespans. Her brother Francois who lived to be 97, her father Nicolas who lived to be 93, and her mother Marguerite who lived to 86.

When thinking about the changes that took place during the lifetime of Ms. Calment, it is hard to grasp the ramifications. At the time of her birth, there were no gasoline powered automobiles, no planes, no radio, no TV, no computers, and no electric light. The Otto engine, which is model for all later gasoline powered automobiles, was invented in 1876, the Edison light bulb was invented in 1879, and the Wright brothers demonstrated the first controlled airplane flight in 1903. To provide the ultimate contrast, the world went from horse-drawn carriages to a man walking on the moon during her lifetime. After witnessing this feat, Mrs. Calment lived some 28 years and and several months more.