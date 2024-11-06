Aerosmith 1973 L-R, Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer

November 6, 1970

The incredibly popular band Aerosmith formed in Boston, MA, during October of 1970, but on this date the band played its first gig at the Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon, Massachusetts. Probably no one in the crowd, or on the stage, could have imagined that just over three years later the band would release their self-titled first album featuring the hit song “Dream On”. Certainly, no one could have imagined Aerosmith would go to be the largest selling American rock band of all time. In fact, no American band except The Eagles have sold more records than Aerosmith.

The original lineup was vocalist Steven Tyler, lead guitarist Joe Perry, rhythm guitarist Ray Tabano, bassist Tom Hamilton, and drummer Joey Kramer. The following year Tabona was replaced by Brad Whitford, but he remained with the band as manager and overseer of their merchandising.

It was Joey Kramer, the drummer, that came up with the name for the band. Kramer said the name popped into his head one day after listening to Harry Nilsson’s album “Aerial Ballet,” which featured jacket art of a circus performer jumping out of a biplane. During high school, Kramer would write the word “Aerosmith” on all his books and notebooks, and it became kind of a trademark of sorts. The band thought it was cool, so they adopted it.

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.