In a strange twist of fate, both Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on this date only a few hours apart. It also happened to coincide with the 50th Anniversary signing of the Declaration of Independence.

THOMAS JEFFERSON

Born in Virginia on April 13, 1743, Thomas Jefferson was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. He also served as the country’s third President (1801-09) and second Vice-President (1797-1801). Jefferson was also the author of the Declaration of Independence and served as president of the University of Virginia.

JOHN ADAMS

Born in Massachusetts on October 30, 1735, John Adams was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and served as the second President (1797-1801) and the first Vice-President (1789-97). He was also the father of the 6th President, John Quincy Adams.

