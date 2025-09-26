September 26, 1969

The timeless Beatles album Abbey Road is released on this date. By far my personal favorite, it was an immediate commercial success topping record charts in the UK and US. In a show of foresight, the closing track is aptly entitled “The End,” as this album includes songs from the last Beatles’ recording sessions, occurring during August of 1969. These moments would mark the last time all four members played together in a studio setting. The last album to be released by the Beatles, Let It Be, was released in 1970 and included material recorded from April through June of 1969.

Widely regarded as one of the Beatles’ best albums, possibly one of the greatest studio albums of all time, Abbey Road was a true breakout for George Harrison who had long complained that he was discouraged from writing songs by Lennon and McCartney. By this time, it is clear that Harrison had matured in his writing, standing toe-to-toe with his two legendary bandmates. Harrison’s two contributions, “Something” and “Here Comes the Sun” are considered among the two best songs in the Beatles’ repertoire today.

No matter the great music, it was the cover that really had Beatles fans talking. Featuring the four members walking across the zebra crossing of the real Abbey Road, an image that became one of the most famous and imitated in popular culture, it also started rumors that Paul McCartney was dead. While this might sound crazy today, it was very real at the time, eventually having to be dismissed by the Beatles and their management. Even Life magazine ran a cover story on the topic!

A disc jockey in Detroit, Michigan, addressed his audience on October 12, 1969, with the “clues” he claimed proved that Paul McCartney was dead. He claimed that Paul died in a car crash and his death was being covered up. One of these clues came from the end of the single “Strawberry Fields Forever,” where John Lennon says, “I buried Paul.” For the record, Lennon claimed he was saying “cranberry sauce.”

The other clues had to do with the Abbey Road album cover. The image was said to depict the Beatles walking out of a cemetery in a funeral procession, led by John Lennon dressed in white as a religious figure; Ringo Starr dressed in black as the undertaker; George Harrison dressed in denim was the gravedigger. Paul McCartney is out of step with his bandmates and is barefoot, supposedly representing a corpse.

Beatles fans in London jumped on the idea, adding to the mix the fact that a left-handed McCartney is holding a cigarette in his right hand, indicating that he is an impostor, and the license plate on the Volkswagen parked on the street is 28IF, meaning that McCartney would have been 28 “if” he had lived. These rumors, were of course, false.

Just imagine how crazy it could have gotten if the internet was in existence.

View My Website