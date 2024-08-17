Saturday afternoon, August 16 at Woodstock. The stage is middle left.

What began as a dream to bring people together and make a little money had turned into the largest music festival the world had ever seen by Sunday, April 17, 1969. Woodstock had become a household name, and entrepreneurs Michael Lang, Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John Roberts could not believe the size of the crowd. Sullivan County New York, where the event was being held, had declared a state of emergency, and New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller was planning to call out the National Guard. Chaos reigned supreme in many quarters, but not everywhere.

For some, it was truly a weekend of love, peace, and harmony. There were a couple of babies born, and at least one couple bonded so tightly that they eventually married and are together today. That couple is Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, and their story is truly magical.

It was early Sunday morning when photographer Burk Uzzle began walking the festival site with his camera, trying to document an event unlike any he had ever witnessed. Spotting a couple who had wrapped themselves in a blanket, Uzzle snapped a few photos and went on his way. One of those photographs came to symbolize everything that was good and decent about Woodstock, and eventually found its way to the front cover of the Woodstock LP.

Nick Ercoline was working at Dino’s Bar & Grill in Middletown, NY, and Bobbi was a clerk at a local store. They had begun dating in May and decided to attend Woodstock on a whim. Not having tickets, they just set out on the road for adventure. Bobbi says of the time, “Oh, we were just in love, and I was over the moon for Nick. He mentioned going to this music festival and I said ‘sure, why not.’ I would have followed him anywhere because I always felt safe with him. Still do today.”

Nick and Bobbi eventually parked their car two miles from the festival site, grabbed a blanket and started walking. They just blended in with the huge crowd and began making friends along the way. Says Nick, “There wasn’t any trouble at all. People were just all excited about hearing the music and having a good time. Everyone could feel that something special was happening.” And truly, something special was happening, and in the 50+ years since that strange time during August of 1969 nothing has happened to top it, and Nick and Bobbi have been married for more than 50 years.