The magnificent Frida Kahlo in the 1930’s

In one of history’s greatest examples of tragedy turning to opportunity, the incredibly influential artist Frida Kahlo is severely injured in a bus accident on this date, changing the landscape of native Mexican art forever.

Born to a German father and a Mexican mother, Frida was a beautiful young woman gifted with an acute intellect. At the time of the accident, she was planning to study medicine, and was traveling by bus to a medical facility when a streetcar struck the side of the bus where she was seated. The collision sent a piece of metal into her hip, leg and part of her spine, impaling her to such a degree that almost a dozen surgeries would be required before she was capable of leaving the hospital.

Frida in her studio with an unidentified artist during the late 1940’s.

During her initial, slow recovery, Frida taught herself to paint. Simple scenes at first quickly graduated into figures and portrait work. Taking to painting like a fish to water, Frida soon abandoned her plans to pursue a career in medicine, and threw herself into the world of art. Making friends easily, Frida was the toast of the Surrealist movement in New York and Paris. She eventually married the celebrated artist Diego Rivera and the two set up their living and working headquarters in Mexico City.

Although Frida achieved great success as an artist in her lifetime, her posthumous reputation steadily grew from the 1970s, reaching what some critics called “Fridamania” by the 21st century. She is now a household name in the art world, and perhaps one of the best-known artists of the 20th century.

The dramatic parts of her life—the debilitating injury from the bus accident, the turbulent marriage, the sensational love affairs —inspired many books and movies in the decades following her death in 1954. Frida was never able to enjoy the fame that would come her way in the years to follow, but the 2002 movie Frida brought a brand new wave of critical acclaim. The movie starred Salma Hayek in the role of Frida, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance. I personally think the movie is one of the best portrayals of an artist’s life to ever role across the silver screen.