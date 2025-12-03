December 3, 1947

It was on this date that A Streetcar Named Desire made its Broadway debut at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, in New York City. Written by Columbus, Mississippi native Thomas “Tennessee” Williams, Streetcar details the life of a fading Southern Belle from a small Mississippi town named Blanche DuBois (played beautifully by Jessica Tandy). Blanche is a schoolteacher, who after a series of personal misfortunes finds herself living with her sister Stella (Kim Hunter), and brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski (Marlon Brando) in a shabby, French Quarter apartment.

Brando’s portrayal of Stanley is now the stuff of legend, as the twenty-three-year-old actor becomes a raging, testosterone-infused hunk of a man leaping right off the pages of Williams’ play. Before Streetcar, Brando had never played a leading role, but his portrayal of Stanley made him an overnight star. He would reprise the role for the Silver Screen four years later, being nominated for, but not winning, an Academy Award.

Jessica Tandy’s portrayal of Blanche is likewise moving. Her high-brow sensibilities running headlong into the reality of her real life. Still seeing herself as beautiful and important, Blanche and Stanley loathe on another immediately, and in the climactic scene it is implied that Stanley rapes Blanche, causing her to lose her fragile grip on sanity. In the movie version of the film Vivien Leigh was cast in the role of Blanche, a decision made by the studio executives to add commercial appeal to the film. Many thought that Tandy was slighted, although Leigh did win an Academy Award for her performance. Years later Jessica Tandy would become the oldest actor to win an Oscar for her role in Driving Miss Daisy, with many in the film world applauded. The award was well-deserved after such as a wonderful career on stage and screen.

Produced by Irene Mayer Selznick and directed by Elia Kazan, A Streetcar Named Desire certainly shocked mid-century audiences with its frank depiction of sexual themes and dark subject matter. After a two-week run on Broadway, the cast left New York to go on the road. The show would run for more than 800 performances before closing, turning the charismatic Brando into an overnight star. Jessica Tandy won a Tony Award for her performance, and Tennessee Williams was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Here is a great article from Mental Floss detailing some of the little known facts concerning the play, which is also one of my favorite films ever made, along with another Tennessee Williams’ classic, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, starring Paul Newman, Burl Ives, and Elizabeth Taylor.

If you have never seen the movie version of Streetcar, what in the world are you waiting for? Check it out immediately and see why Williams is considered one of the best storytellers of any era.

