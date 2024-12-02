Jessica Tandy as Blanche DuBois and Marlon Brando as Stanley Kowalski

December 3, 1947

A Streetcar Named Desire debuts on Broadway. Written by Columbus, Mississippi native Thomas “Tennessee” Williams, the play dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois (played by Jessica Tandy), a former Southern Belle who after a series of personal loses finds herself living in a shabby apartment in the French Quarter of New Orleans with her younger sister Stella (Kim Hunter) and brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski (Marlon Brando).

Brando’s portrayal of the Polish born, working class Kowalski is the stuff of legend, as was Tandy’s portrayal of Blanche. The two lead characters hate each other immediately, and in the climatic scene Stanley rapes Blanche, causing her to lose her fragile grip on sanity.

When the curtain went down on opening night, there was a moment of stunned silence before the crowd erupted into a round of applause that lasted 30 minutes. On December 17, the cast left New York to go on the road. The show would run for more than 800 performances, turning the charismatic Brando into an overnight star. Tandy won a Tony Award for her performance, and Williams was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Interestingly, when the film version of Streetcar hit movie theatres in 1951 the entire Broadway cast reprised their roles save one - the female lead. In the film, Blanche Dubois was played by British actress Vivien Leigh because producer Charles K. Feldman wanted someone with more box office appeal. Leigh, who had already played the role of Dubois during the London production of Streetcar, was seen as a more marketable film star at the time. (Her role in Gone With The Wind had made her a household name around the world.)

While the move did create some controversy, and a few hard feelings, Vivien Leigh did win an Academy Award for her performance.