Well #7 in the week leading up to the discovery of the world’s largest oil deposit.

March 3, 1938

Oil is discovered on this date by American geologist Max Steineke in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, while drilling in wellhead number seven for the company that would later become Chevron.

Feeling confident that he was working in the right area, Steineke hit what came to be known as the largest oil deposit in the world. The discovery permanently altered the physical, human, and political geography of Saudi Arabia, as well as the geopolitics of the world. Before this discovery, the people of Saudi Arabia were largely tribal and nomadic, living in makeshift tents while suffering a pauper’s existence. The country’s economy, very small and unsophisticated, was based largely on tourist revenue, primarily observant Muslims traveling to the holy city of Mecca.

After the discovery of oil, the Saudis were courted by every industrial nation on the planet, establishing a strong modern infrastructure dotted with wells, pipelines, refineries, and ports. Saudi Arabia's 2023 oil revue is estimated to have been $441 billion in U.S. dollars. The lucrative petroleum trade fostered sophisticated diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and the West, as well as Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. Most industrialized nations depend on petroleum imports, and critics claim this allows Saudi Arabia to have an outsized role in some foreign policy decisions, especially those surrounding the Middle East.

Another interesting fact when considering the Arabian Peninsula and its vast expanse of oil fields, has to do with how they were created and the history of “climate change” on our planet. The current fallacy that changes in the Earth’s climate are a recent phenomenon are blown out of the water by the discovery of oil in the Arabian desert. The rich carbon deposits found underneath the Arabian peninsula prove that this area was once a lush, green expanse of growing trees and rivers, as coal and oil are the result of decaying carbon matter over long periods of time and pressure. In other words, desert environments do not produce oil deposits.

It is estimated that the first humans traveled out of Africa and into the Arabian Peninsula some sixty to seventy thousand years ago, and this lush and inviting landscape provided them the food necessary to survive.

