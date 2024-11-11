A section of Velcro magnified X100

Curious minds and ingenious inventions seem to go hand in hand, or at least that was the case for Swiss engineer George de Mestral. While on a walk with his faithful dog Milka, de Mestral noticed how burdock burrs stuck to his pants as well as the fur of his dog. Naturally curious, de Mestral removed a few of the burrs riding his pants leg and took a long look at them under a microscope. To his surprise he noticed that the tiny appendices on the burrs were curved on the ends, very similar to small hooks reaching for something to grab. This gave de Mestral an idea for creating a product that would easily bind two things together.

After 15 years of trial and error, de Mestral created the product we know today as Velcro. Patented in 1954, the name comes from the product using two French words; the first was Velour (velvet) and the second was crochet (hook). Now, 75 years later, the ingenious method of attachment is more commonly referred to as “hook and loop”.

George de Mestral and Milka

Velcro was originally made of cotton, but de Mestral soon discovered that nylon worked best. The synthetic material did not succumb to wear as quicky as natural fibers. Early reports from the media, such as a TIME magazine article from 1958, described the product as a “zipperless” zipper, which was accurate in some ways but falls well short of describing the many uses of the product today.

Many people believe that Velcro was the result of the 1960’s space race, and although that is not true, it was NASA that the product its best advertising. It was the many uses for Velcro by NASA that put the product on the map. Amazingly, a two-inch square of Velcro can hold 175 pounds and a square foot of Velcro can support one ton, which is 2,000 pounds! Special stainless-steel versions of Velcro produced for industrial use can support several times the weight of standard nylon Velcro.

Even though the patent for the original Velcro expired many years ago and competing “hook and loop” brands are everywhere, the Velcro brand still has annual sales of $1.8 billion per year. Not bad for a company that began with a burr on a pants leg.