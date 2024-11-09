The first issue of Rolling Stone featured John Lennon on the cover, and looked more like a newspaper than later issues.

November 9, 1967



The counter cultural magazine Rolling Stone publishes its first edition on this date, changing the world of popular music forever. Founded in San Francisco by UC Berkley dropout Jann Wenner, and Ralph J. Gleason, a jazz critic for the San Francisco Chronicle. While it was Gleason who gave the magazine its initial credibility (he also wrote a weekly music column for the New York Post), it was Wenner who convinced his family and friends to loan him $7,500 to turn the idea for a counter-cultural magazine into a reality. While there was definitely an age and generational difference between the two men, they seemed to have worked well together. Gleason worked for the magazine until his death in 1975, and is still on the masthead today.

Ralph Gleason circa 1970

What started as a small hippie publication soon caught a huge gust of wind in its sails as the popularity of rock n roll music began to take center stage, and it became obvious to record company executives that there were huge sums of money to be made. Rolling Stone took full advantage of this popularity, and began attracting more mainstream advertising, The added revenue meant that the magazine could afford better staff and a higher production quality. Within a short time Rolling Stone was the number one source for music industry news, album reviews, in-depth interviews with artists, and tour schedules.

When the “worm turned” so to speak, was when the artist themselves began reading the magazine, and it wasn’t long before they and their representatives began making pitches for a spot on the cover. Within a couple of years, being on the cover of Rolling Stone was synonymous with “making it” if you were involved in the music business. The cover spot was immortalized forever in 1973 when Dr. Hook has a smash hit with the song “Cover of the Rolling Stone”.

Jann and Jane Wenner in their San Francisco apartment 1971

Always left leaning, Rolling Stone began to make a mark with its political coverage in the 1970’s with the emergence of gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who would publish his most famous work, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas within its pages.

The magazine’s name comes from the 1950’s Muddy Waters song “Rolling Stone,” which is also where the band took their name, and where Bob Dylan took the name for one of his most famous songs.