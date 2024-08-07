You may have never heard of Franck Goddio, and neither had I until an article from Wired magazine found its way into my inbox recently. The article was detailing how this former economic advisor to the United Nations had left a plush office job to follow his true love – underwater archaeology. Not only did Goddio love his work, but he was also good at it.

After leaving the U.N., Goddio founded the European Institute of Marine Archaeology in 1988 and began assembling a specialized team of researchers and scientist. Their first project was to map and catalogue the ancient city of Alexandria, and next they found Napoleon’s flagship the Orient off the coast of Egypt. By this point, Goddio was being taken quiet seriously in his new profession and his team continued their success by bringing up numerous Spanish galleons and assorted ships from the East India Company all throughout the Mediterranean Sea. However, nothing came close to what they found in the summer of 2000, as the Goddio team made their way through the mouth of the Nile in search of the fabled city of Thonis-Heracleion.

Franck Goddio with a stone tablet recovered from Thonis-Heracleion

Long a subject of debate among historians, Thonis-Heracleion was written about extensively by both the Egyptians and the Greeks, but solid proof that the city had actually existed remained elusive. Much like Atlantis, it was thought to be in the realm of pure imagination until Goddio and his team found it under five feet of sand and sludge. The underwater ruins revealed a treasure trove of artifacts: 64 ships, 700 anchors, an array of gold coins, towering 16-foot statues, and the remains of a grand temple dedicated to Amun-Gereb, the supreme deity of ancient Egypt. The city’s granite structures, remarkably preserved, hint at a bustling port once crisscrossed by canals, reminiscent of a sunken Venice.

Artist rendering of Thonis-Heracleion

Once a bustling gateway to Egypt, Thonis-Heracleion was a major hub of trade and culture over 2,000 years ago. Yet, despite its importance, the city disappeared beneath the Mediterranean, leaving behind only stories of its existence until its recent discovery. How it ended up underwater is still unclear, adding an intriguing element to this incredible find.