I read this poem for the first time while in college, thumbing through the massive Norton Anthology of English Literature. The first four verses hit me like a ton of bricks, almost as if Poe, from a century distant, had captured my very essence. Was speaking directly to me with a shry wink of understanding.

Growing up as an only child I often created worlds in my own mind, developing a system of understanding that still today keeps me at a distance, a bit uncertain of others. As my life has grown more “pure” in regards to my pursuits, less intertwined and conflicted with the outside world, I find myself understanding even more what Poe is trying to express.

Although my feelings do not lean towards the darkness that seems to surround Poe, there is a often a feeling of splendid isolation among us both. Alone, but not necessarily lonely. A part of the whole in a loose way, nothing rigid.

ALONE hangs on the wall of my office. Sometimes I read it aloud, letting the words ring out, imagining how Poe would emphasize each stanza. His troubled genius suddenly coming alive in the room.

So today, January 19, the 217th birthday of Edgar Allan Poe, let us revisit his masterpiece.

ALONE

From childhood’s hour I have not been

As others were; I have not seen

As others saw; I could not bring

My passions from a common spring.

From the same source I have not taken

My sorrow; I could not awaken

My heart to joy at the same tone;

And all I loved, I loved alone.

Then- in my childhood, in the dawn

Of a most stormy life- was drawn

From every depth of good and ill

The mystery which binds me still:

From the torrent, or the fountain,

From the red cliff of the mountain,

From the sun that round me rolled

In its autumn tint of gold,

From the lightning in the sky

As it passed me flying by,

From the thunder and the storm,

And the cloud that took the form

(When the rest of Heaven was blue)

Of a demon in my view.

View My Website