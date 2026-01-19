A Masterpiece On Poe's Birthday
The poem that captures all of Poe genius and self-awareness in 22 lines.
I read this poem for the first time while in college, thumbing through the massive Norton Anthology of English Literature. The first four verses hit me like a ton of bricks, almost as if Poe, from a century distant, had captured my very essence. Was speaking directly to me with a shry wink of understanding.
Growing up as an only child I often created worlds in my own mind, developing a system of understanding that still today keeps me at a distance, a bit uncertain of others. As my life has grown more “pure” in regards to my pursuits, less intertwined and conflicted with the outside world, I find myself understanding even more what Poe is trying to express.
Although my feelings do not lean towards the darkness that seems to surround Poe, there is a often a feeling of splendid isolation among us both. Alone, but not necessarily lonely. A part of the whole in a loose way, nothing rigid.
ALONE hangs on the wall of my office. Sometimes I read it aloud, letting the words ring out, imagining how Poe would emphasize each stanza. His troubled genius suddenly coming alive in the room.
So today, January 19, the 217th birthday of Edgar Allan Poe, let us revisit his masterpiece.
ALONE
From childhood’s hour I have not been
As others were; I have not seen
As others saw; I could not bring
My passions from a common spring.
From the same source I have not taken
My sorrow; I could not awaken
My heart to joy at the same tone;
And all I loved, I loved alone.
Then- in my childhood, in the dawn
Of a most stormy life- was drawn
From every depth of good and ill
The mystery which binds me still:
From the torrent, or the fountain,
From the red cliff of the mountain,
From the sun that round me rolled
In its autumn tint of gold,
From the lightning in the sky
As it passed me flying by,
From the thunder and the storm,
And the cloud that took the form
(When the rest of Heaven was blue)
Of a demon in my view.
I hadn't read that poem before, but it's better than any other Poe poem I can recall. I took an American lit survey course at UA taught by the dapper Dwight Eddins--who is still with us, it appears--but it was in summer school (1981 or 1982) so the syllabus was truncated. I remember a lot of Dickinson and some Whitman, but no Poe. Maybe there was a story or two.
Jeffrey, a call for coast to coast unity and grace from the mountains high to the wave crashed coasts, in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
"We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools."
"The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are.
You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf