This Tree Born in 1742

I had to travel over to Georgia a week or so ago, driving about thirty miles east of my hometown across the meandering Chattahoochee River. My destination was a farm way out in the country between the towns of Donalsonville and Iron City. A farmer over that way had a passion for growing camellias, one of my favorite shrubs (some might say miniature trees) and his family was selling his stock. Following his wife into the hereafter after an extended illness, his place had turned a little wild. No matter, it was a magical trip. His inventory was amazing and I found what I needed.

His “nursery” was situated on his small home place, land that had been in his family for decades, and his house sat underneath these giant Live Oaks. Pictured above is the largest of the bunch, measuring 18 feet 4 inches in circumference. According to the University of Georgia the age of a Live Oak can be calculated as follows: the circumference in inches ( this one is 220 inches) divided by Pi ( 3.1416 ) multiplied by 4. So 220 / 3.1416 = 70.028 and 70 x 4 = 280.

280 years old and still going strong! This tree has been growing in that spot since approximately 1742. Talk about telling some stories!!

