L to R, Neil Reshen, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson

Music has always been a strange mixture of styles and attitudes, or at least some of the greatest music began that way. The main ingredients for the best rock ‘n roll of the 1960’s was a mixture of white, English kids and an extra-large helping of Mississippi delta blues. While Howlin’ Wolf and Lightnin’ Hopkins never crossed the Atlantic Ocean, their music, styles and attitude certainly did.

Fifty years ago, give or take a few, a Jewish music rep from New York City met an ornery Texan named Waylon Jennings; a man fed up with the music business and all its many constraints. Jennings wanted his albums to sound like his live shows. He wanted to record music with his own band. Other musicians felt equally at odds with the system, but they had little choice. The record executives in Nashville ran the show with an iron fist.

The man that was introduced to Waylon by his friend Richie Albright was Neil Reshen, and he represented a new way of making music. He had made his bones in Los Angles, representing Santana, Miles Davis, and Frank Zappa. Reshen was brash and intimidating, and he tore into the Nashville music executives like a strong man tearing wet paper. By the time he was finished RCA everything in Nashville had changed, and Waylon Jennings, along with his buddy Willie Nelson, had the keys to the kingdom. Complete artistic control was now theirs, and all of it courtesy of a man Waylon Jennings described as, and I quote, “Represented everything I had been taught to hate, but he was loyal, and like a mad dog on a leash.” Talk about strange bedfellows.

So, Waylon went on to record two wonderful albums and Willie Nelson signed a new contract with Atlantic Records and began working with producer Jerry Wexler. They recorded Shotgun Willie in 1972, in New York City, far from the prying eyes of Nashville. It the first time Willie had ever recorded with his band, which included his sister Bobbie on piano.

In 1973 Wexler proposed that Nelson record next album at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and he wanted Nelson to record with “The Swampers,” the famous R&B musicians that had gotten their start at FAME Studio just up the road. Nelson accepted Wexler's suggestion, especially since Wexler had allowed him total control over the making of Shotgun Willie. The album that came out of this three-day recording session was released in 1974 and was called Phases and Stages. Many music aficionados consider the album to be Willie Nelson’s finest work. Of course, Willie Nelson has so many fabulous albums that a fan could be excused if this one slid by unnoticed. But, if you’ve never heard it, or haven’t heard it in a while, sit down and give it a listen.

If you would like to dig a bit deeper into the subject, check out the link below which features an article in Texas Monthly by John Spong. He interviews Swampers bass player David Hood, who gives a great glimpse into those raucous times.

https://www.texasmonthly.com/podcast/how-muscle-shoals-helped-willie-cut-his-best-album/