Jack Kennedy (far right) and the crew of the PT-109

It was on August 2, 1943 that a patrol torpedo boat designated the PT-109 was rammed and sunk in the Solomon Islands by a Japanese destroyer during WW II. It was never completely clear whether the act was an accident or done intentionally, but the PT-109 was cut in half killing two crew members instantly. What is completely certain is that Lt. Kennedy’s actions afterward led to the saving of the eleven survivors, making him a true war hero.

As the survivors clung to the hull of the ship, it slowly began to sink. It was at that point that Kennedy led the men in an effort to swim to ashore, ordering them to find wreck debris as a flotation aid. Kennedy, who had been on the Harvard University swim team, towed one wounded man by using a life jacket. After 4½ grueling hours they made it to a small deserted island. In search of food and water, Kennedy then swam to neighboring Olasana Island, where he found coconuts and drinkable water. He then relocated the survivors to Olasana Island for six days until they were found by a search party.

Most amazing of all was that Lt. Kennedy had to fight just to get into the war. In 1940 the U.S. Army graded him 4-F because of his bad back and asthma. Despite this setback, John F. Kennedy used his father’s political influence to get into the war, securing a position with the Naval Reserve and then volunteering for the dangerous Torpedo Boat Squadron. When Kennedy became the 35th President of the United States he personally invited the commander of the Japanese ship that struck the PT-109, Lieutenant Commander Kohei Hanami, to attended his 1961 Presidential inauguration. Kennedy said that the invitation was extended in the best interest of peace between the two nations, showing the world that people can put away the pain of the past and build a better future.