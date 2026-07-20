A majestic view of the Nebraska National Forest near Dunning, Nebraska

The Sandhills of western Nebraska are one of the largest grass-stabilized dune fields in the world. Built from deep sand and prairie vegetation uniquely evolved to deal with wind, fire, and heavy grazing, there are few areas in the world that are comparable. This natural grassland evolved over eons into the landscape we see today and has nothing in common with the dense forest found further east. At least it didn’t until botanist Charles E. Bessey got involved.

During the late 1800s, Bessey came to believe trees could grow in the Sandhills if they were planted and protected. While almost all layman, and most scientists, viewed the Great Plains as treeless for environmental reasons, Bessey argued that the Sandhills were different from the driest parts of the plains. The region had sandy soils, some access to groundwater, and places where trees could survive if fire, grazing, drought, and competition from prairie grasses were managed.

A typical view of the grasslands so prevalent in western Nebraska

During 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt became intrigued with some of Bessey’s ideas, and during 1905 began utilizing his authority under the 1891 Forest Reserve Act to plant millions of seedlings across the dunes of Nebraska. These saplings included ponderosa pine, eastern red cedar, and other species tested for dry, sandy conditions.

The result was one of the strangest forests in North America. The Bessey Ranger District near Dunning, Nebraska, is part of the Nebraska National Forest and is often described as the largest hand-planted forest in the Western Hemisphere. Older sources sometimes called it the largest human-planted forest in the world, although later projects elsewhere have surpassed it globally. Either way, the scale is still remarkable: tens of thousands of acres of hand-planted forest in the middle of Nebraska’s native dune prairie.

This project also created the Charles E. Bessey Nursery, which raises seedlings for the other forested regions in the area while also supplying trees for windbreaks, shelterbelts, wildlife habitat, erosion control, and other conservation planting across the Great Plains. It is safe to say that Charles Bessey vision for trees living on the Great Plains has come to fruition, and his influence has reached far beyond the forest of Nebraska.

Men planting trees for the U.S. Forest Service

But this was never just a story about planting trees where nothing existed. The Sandhills already had their own ecosystem. Native grasses stabilized the dunes, supported wildlife, held the sandy landscape in place, and shaped the region long before the forest was planted. The Bessey project added a human-made forest inside a much older grassland system.

In 2022, the Bovee Fire burned through parts of the Bessey area, damaging forestland and historic facilities. The fire raised a question that has followed the forest since the beginning: how much of this landscape should remain planted forest, how much should return to grassland, and how should both be managed together? That’s what makes Bessey so fascinating. The district is one of the clearest examples of engineered geography in the United States. Planting a forest by hand in a place where sand, grass, wind, fire, and water had shaped the land for thousands of years.

And the story of Charles Bessey’s vision is one still evolving.

Charles Bessey in his study.

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