Michael Fagan at the time of the incident.

One of the more bizarre tales concerning the British royal family occurred in the summer of 1982, when a 34-year-old Irish house painter named Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and made his way into Queen Elizabeth’s bedroom. Michael Fagan was no thief, and he meant the Queen Mother no ill will, telling the monarch that he merely wanted a kiss on the cheek, and he would be on his merry way.

Fagan had spent the better part of an afternoon and evening tilting back pints with the boys, and nearing closing time he decided to show off a bit by betting everyone in his group that he could break into Buckingham Palace. Naturally, his friends thought he was crazy, but they did pool their money for Michael’s cab fare and were more than a little curious at how confident he seemed in this adventure. Fagan even detailed his entire plan to the cab driver who dropped him off just a stretch from the main gate. The old guy just laughed it off as the musings of someone deeply awash in Guinness Stout until he saw the headlines in the next day’s paper.

It was only later, after Michael Fagan began talking, that people learned he had made it into the Queen’s bedroom.

Evidently, this was Mr. Fagan’s lucky night as he somehow managed to scale the 14-foot-high wall surrounding the palace, shimmy up a drainpipe to the roof, and then find an open window through which he entered the Palace proper. After wandering around for over half an hour checking out the royal family’s collections of paintings and antiques, he decided to help himself to some wine and cheese. Then he began searching for the Queen’s chamber and found it right away. It was “the one with the biggest door,” he explained. During this entire escapade two alarms were tripped, but palace security decided to disregard the notices, thinking the system faulty.

What no one knew at the time was that Fagan had entered the Palace the same way the previous month but had accidentally run into a housemaid, escaping quickly enough to not get caught. The housemaid reported the incident immediately, but the security detail on duty that evening chose not to believe her. (There is a rumor that these guys were later fired and found work with the U.S. Secret Service, but it can’t be confirmed.)

After spending almost ten minutes talking with her intruder, the Queen finally wandered outside to seek some help. Fagan was taken away by police without incident and since his actions were not, at the time, a criminal offense he was not charged with trespassing. He was charged with theft of wine, but those charges were later dropped after he was committed to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation. Fagan’s mother said, “He thinks so much of the Queen. I can easily imagine him just wanting to simply talk and say hello and discuss his problems.” After spending time undergoing mental evaluation, and also receiving a letter from the Queen, Michael Fagan was fully released to go his own way in January of 1983.