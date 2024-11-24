November 24, 1897

Charles "Lucky" Luciano, an Italian-born gangster who did more to create the modern American Mafia than any other single man, was born in Sicily on this date. Arriving in New York City at the age of ten, Luciano quickly found crime to be the quickest way to make a buck. As astute mentally as he was with his fists, the teenage Luciano broke with neighborhood tradition and befriended a small, but tough Jewish kid named Meyer Lansky, and his younger sidekick Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel.

The two men would prove to be excellent allies in the years to come. Along with Luciano’s friend Frank Costello, these four men would form the Five Points Gang, a group of young Italian and Jewish mobsters that would ascend to the top of the organized crime world. In a scene repeated in The Godfather, Lansky famously tells his associates while vacationing in Cuba that “this little thing of ours is bigger than U.S. Steel.”

Clockwise from Top Left: Charles “Lucky” Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, and Frank Costello

It was Luciano, aided greatly by Lansky, that formed The Commission in 1931. This new organization divided New York City into five districts, with each one headed by a different “family”. Luciano was elected “Boss of Bosses,” or the man that would lead the entire group. Reflecting on their beginnings, Lansky said, “Only a man like Charles was smart enough, and tough enough, to lead that group.”

Luciano was both feared and respected by the police and his associates. It was almost impossible to get anyone to testify against him in court, but New York DA Thomas Dewey was finally able to bring charges that would stick. Luciano was convicted in 1936 of running a prostitution ring. Sentenced to 30 years in prison, things were looking bleak for “Lucky” until the outbreak of WWII. Luciano was approached by the Department of Naval Intelligence and asked to cooperate in the Allied invasion of Sicily. The deal was brokered trough Meyer Lansky, and while even today it is not clear exactly what role Luciano played in the invasion his sentence was commuted in 1946 on the condition that he return to Italy.

Luciano, a natural gangster, left Italy on several occasions to visit the United States secretly, and though he was arrested in Italy twice for narcotics trafficking, he was never imprisoned. Luciano died in Italy on January 26, 1962, and his body was permitted to be transported back to the United States for burial. One of the best books on this era is entitled Little Man: Meyer Lansky and the Gangster Life by Robert Lacey.