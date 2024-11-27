November 27, 1942

James Marshall Hendrix, who would become known worldwide by his nickname “Jimi”, was born on this date in Seattle, Washington. His ancestry was a mixture of Caucasian, African American, and Cherokee Indian.

In 1961 Hendrix enlisted with the U.S. Army, joining the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper. While not fond of the strict discipline of military life, he fit in well with his unit, played in a band, and was awarded his “Screaming Eagles” patch before leaving the Army in 1963.

Moving to Nashville after his discharge, Hendrix quickly found work in the bands of Sam Cooke, Wilson Pickett, Ike and Tina Turner, James Brown, and the Isley Brothers before eventually beginning a solo career.

Widely recognized as one of the most creative and influential musicians of the 20th century, Jimi Hendrix pioneered the explosive possibilities of the electric guitar. Hendrix’s innovative style of combining fuzz, feedback and controlled distortion created a completely new musical form. And besides his fantastic musical ability Hendrix was easily one of the greatest live performers of his generation, a man that truly loved to play guitar.

In August 1965, Hendrix wrote to his father from New York City, saying that while he was currently out of work and did not eat every day, “I still have my guitar and amp, and as long as I have that, no fool can keep me from living.”