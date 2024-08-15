Last year, in May of 2023, two old friends who are now old men set off on an odyssey to see famous sights across the northeast. Leaving Alabama we set out with two things on our minds - back roads and famous events in history. One of the spots that Bill and I had circled on our map was Bethel, New York, and that idyllic piece of land once owned by Max Yasgur, a conservative dairy farmer that leased out his property for a three-day music event that is now known as Woodstock.

By the time we hit Bethel, New York (which is some forty-five miles from Woodstock by the way, and that’s an entirely different story so look it up), we had already notched some excellent visits - The Big House in Macon, Georgia, where the Allman Brothers Band made their home, and the Gettysburg National Battlefield, Cooperstown, NY - but there was something crazy strange about the energy in Bethel.

For one thing, the place is not easy to find. The land has changed little in the last 60 years and not just the preserved site itself, but the miles and miles of countryside that still survive today. The fact that 400,000 people managed to find the event was stunning. Bethel, New York is literally “in the middle of nowhere” as the saying goes, but it is all still there undisturbed. The great slope where the concert-goers watched the show, the small pond that turned into one large bathtub or swimming pool depending on your needs, and the sound of quiet that only amplifies what must have happened during those three days.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that great events, just like the great events in our lives, often happen spontaneously without a lot of planning. Lee had no idea he would meet the Union Army at a sleepy place called Gettysburg, but that’s how it went down. And these thousands of music fans and the dozens of acts that played during those three days in Bethel on that quaint dairy farm, they had no idea they were changing the world, but that’s how it went down.

I interviewed one of the milk cows that was grazing not too far from the site of the main stage. She told me all about her great-great-great-great-great-great-great (and I think there might have been a few more greats in there) grandmother and grandfather who had hung out with several of the musicians during that glorious weekend. She even showed me a photo of the pair standing with Michael Lang and some of the staff on the first day of the show. Not sure if it’s true, but that cow claimed it was her descendants that turned everyone onto the small pond for some relief from the heat. Guess we’ll never know….