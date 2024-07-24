A group of Mormon settlers in Wyoming on their way to the Great Salt Lake.

July 24, 1847

Brigham Young and his fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Valley after completing a treacherous 1,300-mile journey. The valley sits just south and east of the Great Salt Lake and is the site of Salt Lake City today. This portion of North America was still under Mexican control when the settlers arrived, and was a wild, untamed land. The followers were commonly known as Mormons, named for a prophet who had compiled his writings in 1830. Joseph Smith and his followers considered these text sacred and used them along with the Bible to guide their lives.

The Mormons left their settlement in Nauvoo, Illinois, and journeyed westward seeking refuge from religious persecution. After the murder of Smith, Brigham Young became the face of their religion, and the journey westward was hard and dangerous. While many of the pioneers reached Utah ill and exhausted, they joyfully viewed their arrival there as the founding of a Mormon homeland. They called it Pioneer Day, which is celebrated in Utah and several other Western states to this day.

By the time the pioneers reached Utah, the desolate valley proved a welcome sight. They planted potatoes and turnips and built a dam. After consecrating their 2-square-mile city, they sent back word that they had found the “promised land.” By the end of year, nearly 2,000 Mormons had settled in the valley. In 1848, soon after the Mexican War, Young petitioned Congress for statehood using the name Deseret — a name taken from the Book of Mormon. Besides the land currently bounded by the state of Utah, the proposed state would have taken in parts of what would become Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona, Oregon, New Mexico and California. The lawmakers rejected Young’s bid as opposition mounted to the carving out of a large state that would be controlled by Mormons. Moreover, federal authorities ousted Young as Utah’s first territorial governor when it emerged that he had 20 wives. Utah finally entered the Union as the 45th state in 1896.