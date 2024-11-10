The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records was published in October of 1955, spurred from an idea that came from Sir Hugh Beaver, the Managing Director of the Guinness Ale Company. While shooting birds with friends in Wexford County, Ireland, a group of golden plovers flew overhead. Sir Hugh shouldered his gun and promptly missed.

Later that evening, over a round of ale, the men were discussing Sir Hugh’s earlier miss and a conversation ensued as to which European game bird flew the fastest. When no definitive answer could be reached (no internet in 1955), Sir Hugh had the idea of compiling a ‘fact’ book which would serve as a definitive reference in settling the dozens of nightly debates occurring in the thousands of pubs littering Britain and Ireland.

Sir Hugh Beaver alongside an original copy of the first book of records.

Sir Hugh promptly took his idea to Norris and Ross McWhirter, who ran a fact-finding agency in London. This led to the publication of the first ‘Guinness Book of Records’, and the beginning of an international craze as people from around the world have attempted all manner of strange things to get their name “in the book.”

The first edition of the book topped the bestseller list in the UK by Christmas of 1955. The following year the book was launched internationally, and as of 2024 the book has sold over 150 million copies and is printed in over 40 languages. It is the best selling “copyright” book of all time, trailing on the King James Bible.

Interestingly, the first edition makes no mention of the fastest flying game bird, even though this was the debate that inspired the whole publication in the first place. The omission was noted by some of Sir Hugh Beaver’s friends from the bird shoot and the details were given in the second edition. For the curious, the Red Grouse is the fasted non-water bird in Europe flying routinely at speeds near 70 mph.

The home offices of what is now known as the Guinness Book of Records are in London, but there are satellite offices in New York City and Tokyo.