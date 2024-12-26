Author Note: Today’s post is a continuation of my post from December 19, entitled “Calling All Dylan Fans”.

On Tuesday, which was Christmas Eve, my lady friend Carolyn and I took in the new Bob Dylan biopic entitled A Complete Unknown. The movie is directed by James Mangold, who also directed the story of Johnny and June Carter Cash called Walk the Line. That movie starred Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. The basic difference in the two films is that A Complete Unknown is based on a specific book entitled Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. Rather than a biographical treatise of Bob Dylan’s life, Wald goes deep into a small window of his musical career, specifically 1961 to 1965. These five years were easily some of Dylan’s most important, and include his arrival in New York City, his rise as a Folk music icon, and his eventual “going electric” with his 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home.

If you are a Dylan fan looking for a realistic and entertaining view of music in the early 1960’s, and a film that understands the times and players making history on the national music scene during that era, then this is the movie for you. If the Folk music scene is a mystery to you, just know that Joan Baez was on the cover of TIME magazine in November of 1962. Folk music was a really big deal.

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan

First of all, let’s start with the cast, who all do a fantastic job bringing home the truth of traditional Folk music and the characters that made it hum. Besides Timothée Chalamet playing Dylan’s character perfectly, you have Edward Norton playing Pete Seeger (a “Mr. Rogers” type guy with a banjo), and Scoot McNairy plays Woody Guthrie, although he is in a hospital and can’t talk. Monica Barbaro does a great job humanizing Joan Baez, showing her as a regular girl swept up in a manic tide of fame. Supposedly she teaches Dylan how to make coffee.

Then there is Dylan’s girlfriend at the time, played by Elle Fanning, who plays her role with a heartbreaking tenderness that fully exposes the brutal cost of fame. Her interactions with Dylan pull at your heart strings and speak to the isolation that comes from being the center of attention. Dylan had to learn the hard way that he could not be all things to all people. These struggles between all the characters turn out to be the film’s central theme, and James Mangold really knows how to drive the message home.

Elle Fanning plays Dylan’s girlfriend

It is for all the reasons stated above that the movie is so powerful and fulfilling, and certainly worthy of the praise and critical acclaim that will be heaped upon it by critics and the Motion Picture Academy. But there is a caveat of sorts to the movie, and that has to do with the realism of the story, especially if you are a hard-core Dylan fan looking for a documentary style film that pulls the curtain back on a great artist.

If you know much at all about Dylan’s career, you get a curveball right out of the gate with Dylan’s New York City girlfriend, the same lady that appears on the cover of his vastly influential second album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. In the movie she goes by the name Sylvie Russo, but any true Dylan aficionado knows her real name was Suze Rotolo (died February 25, 2011). The name was changed at Dylan’s insistence, which is kind of odd considering how influential she was in his life. Pick up a copy of Dylan’s Chronicles: Volume One and read what he says about her natural beauty, and how she was “into the civil rights stuff way before me.” Rotolo introduced Dylan (a small-town boy from Minnesota) to the poetry of Rimbaud, the paintings of Cezanne and Picasso, and the New York theater. When she left him for six months for a stay in Italy it stung Dylan badly, propelling him to write some of the best songs of his career, as well as ushering in a sexual relationship with Joan Baez.

Maybe I’m too much of an old Romantic, but I could not shake the feeling that her memory was slighted in some way. She influenced the writing of such classic songs as “Blowin’ In The Wind”, “Girl from the North Country”, “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”, “Masters Of War”, and “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright”. All these songs appeared on his second album. Even with 83 years under his belt (and a Nobel Prize for Literature on his resume) you still get the feeling that Dylan is hiding behind something, not fully able to deal with who he really is outside this mysterious character known only to himself.

There are quite a few other situations in the movie that are hard to believe. There is a cool, drug-fueled morning meeting between Dylan and an obviously stoned Johnny Cash that is probably more poetic license than truth, although I can actually hear Johnny telling a young Dylan to “get a little mud on the carpet” in reference to pissing off the music establishment. Johnny was a hell-raiser that really did not care much for what others thought. If the movie is to be believed, then it was Al Kooper who came up with the idea for the organ in “Like A Rolling Stone”. Again, who knows what really happened? I did read that Dylan insisted that James Mangold add a scene in the movie that was completely fictitious, which he did but is not a liberty to disclose. Dylan, always the jester, wants to keep everyone guessing.

In the movie it shows Joan Baez, future manager/promoter Albert Grossman, New York Times music critic Robert Shelton, and Columbia Records representative John Hammond all hearing Dylan play for the first time in a club. There’s no record of this occurring. None of these variations from the truth make any difference in the telling of the story, or in the beauty of how each actor plays his or her role.

In the final estimation I loved the film and plan to see it again this weekend. There is no question that Timothée Chalamet deserves a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bob Dylan, arguably one of the weirdest birds to ever fly across the musical landscape.

In explaining the role, Chalamet said that he started practicing for the role in 2019 and was “confident he had met the goal of channeling the singer-songwriter in the film. I don’t want to sound over-confident, but I felt I captured the essence of every song because I lived with him (Dylan’s music) for so long. I didn’t want to imitate Bob, I just wanted to channel his spirit.”

On that point he certainly succeeded.