July 8, 1889

It was on this date that the first issue of the Wall Street Journal was published, a collaboration between journalist Charles Henry Dow and financial analyst Edward Davis Jones, who would also go on to found an investment house still bearing his name today.

During the spring of 1880, Charles Dow, a self-taught newspaper reporter, left Providence, CT, for vibrant opportunities of New York City. Realizing that the Big Apple was the ideal location for business and financial reporting, the 29-year-old found work at the Kiernan Wall Street Financial News Bureau, a firm which hand-delivered pertinent financial news to banks and brokerages. When John J. Kiernan asked Dow to find another reporter for the Bureau, Dow invited Edward Davis Jones to come aboard.

Charles Dow and Edward Jones had previously met while working for the Providence Evening Press. Jones was a Brown University dropout who was quite astute at analyzing financial reports, and Dow had a keen interest in business. The young men soon realized Wall Street bankers and investors needed another financial news bureau, and in November 1882, at the urging of railroad magnate Collis Potter Huntington (one of the richest men in the United States), the two men started their own agency. Dow, Jones & Company was born, with their original headquarters located at 15 Wall Street, in the basement of a candy store.

Masthead of the original Wall Street Journal

In November 1883, the company started putting out an afternoon two-page summary of the day's financial news called the Customers' Afternoon Letter. It soon achieved a circulation of over 1,000 paid subscribers and was considered an important news source for investors. One of its critical ingredients was the Dow Jones Stock Average, an index that included nine railroad issues, one steamship line, and Western Union. By focusing on this average, the very first reliable theories concerning the financial markets were born.

Beginning July 8, 1889, the Afternoon Letter was renamed The Wall Street Journal. The debut issue of the Journal was four pages, with dimensions 20.75 inches by 15.5 inches and cost $ 02 cents per copy.

Today, The Wall Street Journal boasts the largest print circulation of any U.S. newspaper with just over 600,000 subscribers as of 2023. In addition to its print base, the Journal has 3.17 million digital subscribers, making it second to only The New York Times in digital subscriptions. World-wide paying subscribers for the Journal now exceed 4.3 million. This makes the Journal one of the few profitable media enterprises standing today, a testament to the fact that quality information is still regarded highly, so highly in fact that people are willing to pay for it.

That’s not a bad track record for a publication that started in the basement of a candy store, with a founder that was a college dropout.

View My Website