A very rare first edition of A Christmas Carol 1843

December 19, 1843

A Christmas Carol (or A Ghost for Christmas if you picked up an English copy) was written and first published by Charles Dickens on this date in London. The story was a smash hit, with the first edition selling out by Christmas Eve. By 1844, the novella had gone through thirteen printings and continues to be a robust seller over 175 years later.

Like many of Dickens’ works, A Christmas Carol was written to be a social commentary. As a boy, Dickens was made to endure the pain and financial hardship of having his own father placed in debtor’s prison. This penalized the entire family, causing the young Charles to leave school and go to work as a blacksmith. Greatly shaping the way the young Dickens saw the world, this experience forged strong connections between the young Dickins and those born much less fortunate.

It was during a trip to a reform school nicknamed the “Ragged School” that Dickens got the idea for his new story. England was in the throws of the Industrial Revolution and there were no child labor laws. The kids that Dickens saw in the Ragged School were dirty, and most had barely attended school long enough to read or write. Seeing the greed and malice of factory life firsthand, Dickens decided to portray these social problems through the lens of Christmas.

Obviously, Ebenezer Scrooge is the poster boy for greed.

Charles Dickens was a mere 31 years old when he published the Christmas story. The beautiful illustrations were done by John Leech, a well-respected British caricaturist and illustrator.