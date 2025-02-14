February 14

Saint Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14, originating as a Christian feast honoring an early church martyr named Saint Valentine. Through folk traditions and changing values, Valentine’s Day shook off its purely religious roots to become the cultural and commercial celebration of romance known today.

The Feast of Saint Valentine was established by Pope Gelasius I, who in AD 496 deemed February 14 to be a day of celebration in honor of Saint Valentine of Rome. Over the course of many centuries the event morphed into a celebration of romantic love, its emphasis having completed evolved by the 14th and 15th centuries when notions of courtly love flourished in Europe. This was also the period in art history when great Renaissance painters in Europe began depicting the Roman god of love, Cupid, heavily in their work. The joining of Cupid with the celebration of Valentine’s Day was a natural fit.

It was during the 1700’s in Great Britain that Valentine’s Day completed its transition into the occasion we know today, one where couples express their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending greeting cards known as "valentines".

