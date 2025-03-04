March 4, 1967

The Rolling Stones rise to #1 on the Billboard charts for the fourth time with “Ruby Tuesday,” a song that Keith Richards wrote after being dumped by his long-time girlfriend Linda Keith. The song was meant to be the B side of the single “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” but radio stations and disc jockeys shied away from the controversial title of the original song and instead played the much more mainstream “Ruby Tuesday”.

There was a musical contribution from Stone’s founding member Brian Jones, who plays the alto recorder, a funky little device that sounds like a flute. Developing a serious drug habit around this time, Jones was eventually kicked out of the Rolling Stones (a band he actually named) in June 1969, and was found dead in his swimming pool a month later. There is a great movie concerning the death of Jones called Stoned, which paints an interesting picture of the last few days of his life. Give it a watch if you are a fan of the Rolling Stones.

Linda Keith and Keith Richards during happier times.

In keeping with tradition “Ruby Tuesday” is credited to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The pair, just like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, were a team when it came to songwriting credits. Richards described “Ruby Tuesday” as follows, “That’s just one of those things man, you’ve broken up with a girl and all you have left is a piano and a guitar. It’s a goodbye song you know, the easiest kind to write because it comes from the heart. For a songwriter, you just break his heart and he’ll write you a great song.”

Quite a fashion celebrity in her day, Linda Keith was born in London and began modeling in the early 1960’s. By the time she and Richards hooked up she had taken on several editorial duties at Vogue magazine, while still modeling infrequentently. The dumping of Richards seems to have stemmed from a deep infatuation with Jimi Hendrix, who she immediately began dating after freeing herself from Richards. Keith was a fixture in the “Swinging 60’s” scene and eventually helped push the career of Jimi Hendrix into the stratosphere.

View My Website