November 8, 2002, the movie 8 Mile is released.

Little late on this one (things have been crazy, now returning to normal), but just had to recognize what a fine film 8 Mile turned out to be, and it still holds up to scrutiny twenty-three-years later. Call him what you will, Slim Shady or Eminem - Marshall Mathers is a big talent. If you haven’t seen the movie, it stars the white rapper Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) in his film debut. Mathers is backed by Kim Bassinger, Brittany Murphy, and Mekhi Phifer. This is really a fine piece of cinema (although some of you may not be able to get past the rapping and believe me, I understand). But if you can muster an open mind and haven’t seen the movie, then you should definitely check it out. A plug coming from one of the least Hip-Hop guys on the planet, and that should tell you something.

When this movie came out my exposure to the Hip-Hop genre was limited to the Fugees and Lauryn Hill, knowing this music only from afar. I played regularly inside our showroom back in the day (my ex-wife and I owned and operated an interiors business – furniture, design, accessories) Hip-Hop and rappers made about as much sense to me as hockey, and I was expecting every scene to be a cliché of sorts. A Beavis and Butthead type of movie made with real people. Stoned black kids singing stupid rhymes instead of listening to heavy metal, and a white boy stuck serving as a sideshow. I was thinking Vanilla Ice when I should have been thinking Elvis, another white guy that stole his schtick from the black side of town and set the world on fire.

Regarding the movie, it was so much more than what I imagined. First of all, the term “8 Mile” is an actual reference to a dividing line of sorts in Detroit, a barrier separating the black inner city from the white suburbs. What’s more, I also had no idea Kim Basinger could really act! When 8 Mile came out, she was still stuck in my brain as Elizabeth in the movie 9 1/2 Weeks, and now she was 48 years old playing Stephanie, a loser, alcoholic single mom who was hustling her life down the drain. She played her role so well that it made Eminem’s Jimmy, aka Rabbit, all the more believable. Little Jimmy (Eminem) wanted to get out of the trailer park, HAD to get out of the trailer park. If you have an ounce of empathy in your body, this is a film that will tug at your heartstrings. You just can’t help pulling for Rabbit to make it big! The character shares many of Mather’s own personal struggles, including growing up in a poor family with an alcoholic mother, but ultimately the two are not the same person. This fact made it difficult for Mather’s to write the film’s anthem “Lose Yourself”.

Mathers explained it this way: “The trick, what I had to figure out, was how to make the rhyme sound like him, and then morph into me somehow, so you see the parallels between his struggles and mine.”

Helping this narrative along is Brittany Murphy, who turns in a superb performance as the girlfriend, a role that was markedly different than her previous performances in Clueless and Uptown Girls. Mekhi Phifer turns in a great performance as a young, black rapper sticking out his neck out for Jimmy against all the odds.

Obviously, I wasn’t the only person to feel this way about the film. 8 Mile was a critical and commercial success, opening at the box office in the No. 1 position with $51.3 million grossed during its opening weekend. It eventually took in a total of $242.9 million worldwide. The soundtrack for 8 Mile was also a commercial success, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Artists of America.

Mathers obviously struck the right balance between fact and fiction as “Lose Yourself” was a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and also took home a Grammy Award for Best Original Song and Best Rap Solo Performance. “Lose Yourself” also took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song in a cinematic performance.

Prior to the Academy Awards ceremony Mathers had stated publicly that he had no shot at winning the award since no rap or hip-hop song had ever been awarded the prize. Because of this, he skipped the entire Academy Awards ceremony and stayed home to watch it on television.

And the winner is…..

