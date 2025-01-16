January 16,1948

Born on this date in Carthage, NY, was American filmmaker John Carpenter. The son of a music director and a homemaker, Carpenter moved with his family to Bowling Green, KY during 1953. For much of his childhood the Carpenter family lived in a log cabin on the campus of Western Kentucky University where his father taught music. In high school Carpenter received an 8mm camera for his birthday and immediately began making short films using his friends and family for actors. Carpenter developed an insatiable interest in the art of filmmaking, a passion that would shape the remainder of his life.

Enrolling at Western Kentucky University after high school, he left after two years and transferred to The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. While he found the college atmosphere exciting, and Los Angeles like the Oz compared to Kentucky, Carpenter thought he could learn more from the movie industry than the classroom. After six months he left USC, finding any work he could in the film industry.

A few years down the road Carpenter met and collaborated with John Kronecker on the short film The Resurrection of Bronco Billy (1970). The film was well received around Hollywood, winning an Academy Award for “Best Live Action Short Film”. Bronco Billy turned out to be the break John Carpenter needed, as he came to the attention of many of the film industry's best and brightest.

Dark Star (1974) became Carpenter’s directorial debut, an independent, science-fiction comedy that he co-wrote with Dan O'Bannon (who later went on to write Alien, borrowing freely from much of Dark Star). The film reportedly cost only $60,000 to shoot, with Carpenter doing the musical score as well as the writing, producing, and directing. O'Bannon even acted in the film and did the special effects (which caught the attention of George Lucas who hired him to work on Star Wars).

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween

Kicking around Hollywood for a couple more years, Carpenter made his first studio film with Eyes of Laura Mars, a 1977 thriller starring Faye Dunaway and Tommy Lee Jones. Dunaway plays a New York City fashion photographer that can see murders from the eyes of the killer. The film enjoyed modest success, and again, Carpenter’s circle of movie insiders was expanding.

Then, in 1978, John Carpenter caught lightning in a bottle with the groundbreaking film Halloween, a box office smash that changed the way Hollywood looked at horror for the next 50 years. Carpenter has described Halloween as a "…true, crass, exploitation film. I decided to make a film I would love to have seen as a kid, you know, full of cheap tricks like you would see in a haunted house or at a fair. A movie where you are walking down the corridor and things jump out at you."

He could have never imagined the tsunami he was about to creat. While “slasher” films might seem “old hat” today, in 1978 Halloween was groundbreaking. I remember sneaking in to see this movie at the tender age of 12 and being scared to death!

The studio responsible for the financing and distribution was Compass International, one of the many small, independent studios in Hollywood during the 1970’s. Halloween had a budget of $300,000, a shoot that lasted 17 days, no wardrobe budget, and it grossed $47 million in the United States alone! Millions more were made internationally, but more than the money, the movie business was transformed forever.

What is equally amazing is that the famous movie score was composed completely by John Carpenter while working from home on a small electric keyboard. Remember, Carpenter’s father was a music teacher, so he had a firm grasp of music theory and what cords produced certain emotions. The score was so important to the film that when Halloween was initially screened, neither its cast, nor the suits at Compass International thought it was very scary. Jamie Lee Curtis said that seeing the film with its music score added was like watching a different movie, and that her first time watching Halloween in its final form was “terrifying”. That’s coming from someone starring in the movie!

John Carpenter would go on to make The Thing, Escape from New York, The Fog, Vampires, and dozens of other films. He is still alive today and living in California.

