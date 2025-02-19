Louis Brunke (Left) and Vladimir Fissenko taking a break in Alaska.

February 19, 1988

In one of mankind’s greatest journeys begins as Louis Brunke of Hermosa, California, and Vladimir Fissenko of St. Petersburg, Russia, begin a journey on horseback from Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina, to the Arctic Circle near Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. The men had no idea what types of pitfalls lay ahead, or even if the journey was possible, but they accepted the challenge and went on their way.

Both men were accomplished horseman, which almost goes without saying except that we live in a world of “Jackass” entertainment where people do crazy things for attention. This was not one of those situations. Louis Brunke was a skilled long-distance rider who had studied the feasibility of such a trip for years. While I could not find any information relating to how Louis and Vladimir met, it is known that he was a horseman fond of riding long distances. As Vladimir was a filmmaker by trade, the pair turned out to be a match made in heaven.

Over a span of five years, the pair crossed the Andes mountains three times, and were attacked by savages twice during this leg of the journey. Possibly their most grueling test was crossing the almost forbidden wilderness that surrounds the Darien Gap. This steep, mountainous rainforest between Columbia and Panama is so treacherous that it constitutes the only break in the Pan-American Highway. It is literally a place where people routinely enter and never return.

If their trip sounds impossible, just look at their 2007 documentary film 20,000 Miles On A Horse. Vladimir Fissenko shot thousands of feet of film while preserving their five years on the trail, and the result is consistently one of the most watched documentaries on subscription services each year.

Along the trail the men were joined at various times by horse enthusiasts, reports, and the just plain curious. The two men completed their journey on August 21, 1993 after crossing 14 countries and making thousands of friends.

