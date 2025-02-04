Editor’s note: February begins a special focus on the great music of the 1970’s

February 4, 1977

The album Rumours (with its traditional British spelling) hits American record stores on this date, becoming an instant smash for the band Fleetwood Mac. This was also the second Fleetwood Mac album featuring new members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, while marking a distinct change of direction in the band’s sound.

Although a household name today, Fleetwood Mac took on several personalities after forming in London during 1967. Put together by guitarist Peter Green after leaving the British blues band “John Mayall and the Bluesbreaker,” (where he had originally replaced guitarist Eric Clapton) Green was a fervent fan of the blues and received critical acclaim for his work in the late 1960’s. The band’s name came from the last names of drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, at the suggestion of Green. By May of 1970, Green was experiencing mental health concerns brought about by heavy drug use and chose to leave the band. John McVie’s wife Christine joined the band as vocalist and keyboard player two months later.

If you aren’t familiar with the early Fleetwood Mac sound, do yourself a favor and take a listen. I’m no expert on the blues, but I know a tight sound when I hear it, and the hit song “Black Magic Woman,” made famous by Santana, is an original Fleetwood Mac tune written by Peter Green. The sound has none of the catchy melodies and feminine voices that would define the later version of Fleetwood Mac, but for traditional blues enthusiast the band rated high.

Getting back to the magnificent 1970’s, Rumours became only one of many fabulous 1977 albums. While the sound may be dulled to a large extent today, an unfortunate result of becoming almost ubiquitous on radio and television, it was a fresh direction that made a lot of waves then, and has stood the test of time. Of all the magnificent music made in 1977, Rumours rates right up there at the top, especially when considering the number of great songs, record sales, and the broad appeal of the band.

And that’s saying something, because ‘77 was a launching point for some of the best music ever made. Just a partial list from 1977 reads like a Hall of Fame lineup. Running On Empty Jackson Browne, Slowhand Eric Clapton, Street Survivors Lynyrd Skynyrd, Animals Pink Floyd, Stanger Billy Joel, Out of the Blue Electric Light Orchestra, Never Mind the Bollocks Sex Pistols, and Point of No Return Kansas.

We could go on and on, but I think the point is made.

Fleetwood Mac from L-R, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham

Recorded in Los Angeles, California, the band was looking to expand on the sound they hit on with their 1975 self-titled album, their first record featuring Buckingham and Nicks. (No wonder that so many people thought Fleetwood Mac was a “new” band since they had previously released a self-titled album). Rumours was an attempt to make sense of fame, drug addiction, broken relationships, and a multitude of other small issues being thrown their way by the high-flying world of rock ‘n roll. Those L.A. sessions were turbulent at times, but the studio served as a safe space for the band, void of the many outside influences that wreck the delicate balance of the music. It is easy to forget that Stevie Nicks went from waiting tables to super-stardom in one year, and that grizzled veteran of the road Mick Fleetwood had never garnered the kind of attention he was now receiving. These were young people trying to make sense out of a wild situation, kind of a “careful what you wish for” moment.

Rumours became the band's first number-one album on the UK Albums Chart and also topped the US Billboard 200. The songs "Go Your Own Way", "Dreams", "Don't Stop", and "You Make Loving Fun" were all released as singles, and all reached the US top 10, with "Dreams" reaching number one. An instant commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide within just a month of its release, Rumours garnered widespread acclaim from critics. The praise was almost universal, centering on production quality and harmonies, the interplay between musicians, and the mixing of three vocalist.

Other accomplishments for Rumours are winning Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards, and selling over 40 million copies worldwide - making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Rumours has received Diamond certifications in several countries, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, and has been certified Platinum X 20 in the United States, meaning it sold 20 million copies.

In 2018, Rumours was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry, being deemed "culturally, historically, or artistically significant" by the Library of Congress. In 2020, Rumours was rated the seventh-greatest album of all time in Rolling Stone's list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time".

Asked about the strange spelling of “rumors” on the album cover, drummer and founding member Mick Fleetwood said, “It’s about the only hint we have that Fleetwood Mac’s origins are British.”

Cheerio! and thanks for stopping by…

