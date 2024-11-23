A recent photo of Jonathan and his Vet Joe Hollins

The world's oldest living land animal is a Seychelles Giant Tortoise named Jonathan, who lives on the grounds of Plantation House on the British overseas territory of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. He belongs to a class of reptiles that includes tortoises, turtles, and terrapins. His exact birthday is unknown, but he was likely at least 50 years old when he arrived on the island of Saint Helena in 1882.

As you can well imagine, Jonathan is considered a national treasure and is a major tourist attraction. His list of high-profile visitors is extensive, and before her death Jonathan had been visited by Queen Elizabeth on two separate occasions.

Jonathan on the Left in 1886 with another Seychelles tortoise in St. Helena

Jonathan is blind and has lost his sense of smell, but he's in good health and enjoys his favorite activities, including eating, sleeping, sunbathing, and mating. His vet, Joe Hollins, says he has a strong libido and is often seen mating with several of the other female tortoises that inhabit the island. Since scientist estimate that Jonathan is at least 190 years old, I guess it goes without saying he is living his best life. And then some….