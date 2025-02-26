Ted Williams and Billy Kane. Notice what Billy wore while hitchhiking to see his idol. Lot of class in that kid.

Back in the 1930’s through the 1950’s baseball was America’s undisputed national pastime. Attendance at baseball games was so prevalent that a town of any size was almost required to have a baseball team, either semi-pro or “bush league” as the truly amateurs were known. But the guys in the “Big Leagues” were without question the sports heroes of the day.

Billy Kane was no different, just a 14-year-old boy from Maine during the summer of 1941. Billy idolized his favorite ballplayer, Boston Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams, and it was during the summer of 1941 that Williams was having one of the greatest seasons in baseball history.

As the summer stretched into late August, Billy made the decision to meet his idol no matter what it took. So, taking matters into his own hands he began to hitchhike from Main to Boston. Believe it or not, and without anyone to help, Billy completed the 250-mile journey, arriving at Fenway Park on September 2, 1941, only to find that the Red Sox had the day off.

Undeterred, Billy decided to just stay the night in Boston after finding out that the Red Sox were beginning a four-game set with the New York Yankees the next day. He figured he would just camp out at Fenway until Ted arrived at the ballpark the next day. What he didn’t count on was a policeman patrolling the grounds who found Billy sleeping on one of the stadium aisles.

The officer, amused by the boy’s story, took him to the local precinct. There, Billy eagerly recounted his adventure and his dream of meeting Ted Williams. Touched by his dedication, the patrolman decided to help. A couple of policemen headed to the nearby Shelton Hotel, where Williams was staying. Despite the late hour, they told him about the young fan who had traveled so far to meet him. Moved by the story, Williams got dressed and went to the precinct to meet Billy.

For the star-struck boy, the encounter was nothing short of miraculous. Ted Williams spent time talking with him and even extended a special invitation to be his personal guest at the game the next day.

The heartwarming tale quickly spread through the press, capturing the imagination of baseball fans everywhere. It became a testament to the power of determination and the kindness of a sports legend who went out of his way to make a young fan’s dream come true.

