The annual football matchup between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will be played for the 125th time this Saturday. #22 Army (11-1) is favored by 6.5 points against a Navy squad that is 8-3 on the year. The game will be played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Wagering on this game - whether cases of fine liquor or cold, hard cash - can only be speculated, but a quick view of internet message boards reveals that it will be heavy and fierce.

Last year’s game was held at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, making it the eighth state to host Army vs. Navy. Of the 124 previous matchups between the two programs, 90 have been played in Philadelphia, which has historically been the preferred site for the game. Philadelphia is 125 miles from Annapolis, Maryland, and 142 miles from West Point, New York.