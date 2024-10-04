This is how the calendar looked for October of 1582

Implementation of Gregorian Calendar is ordered by Pope Gregory XIII on this date 442 years-ago, making the following day October 15.

Read that again.

You may have missed the fact that the dates October 5-14 of 1582 do not exist. Poof, there goes 10 dates from the historical record.

The Gregorian calendar replaced the Julian calendar, first implemented by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C., but the Roman emperor’s system miscalculated the length of the solar year by 11 minutes, causing the calendar to fall out of sync with the seasons. This concerned Pope Gregory because it meant that Easter, traditionally observed on March 21, fell further away from the spring equinox with each passing year. Easter, in case you wondered, is determined by the first Sunday, after the first full moon, after the Spring equinox.

The principle change in the two calendars was the placement of Leap Years, making the average calendar year 365.2425 days long, which is remarkably close to the actual length of a solar year - 365.2422 days. The fact that mathematicians were able to calculate a solar year so closely without modern technology is nothing short of genius.

And in case you are wondering, here are the rules for a Leap Year as stated by the United States Naval Observatory:

“Every year that is exactly divisible by four is a Leap Year, except for years that are exactly divisible by 100, but these centurial years are Leap Years if they are exactly divisible by 400. For example, the years 1700, 1800, and 1900 are not leap years, but the year 2000 is.”

In the ultimate display of stubbornness, it would be 1752 before the Gregorian Calendar would be adopted in England or any of her colonies, including America. Because of tension between Protestants and Catholics, the English had refused to make the change until it became apparent that Easter was going to eventually be so out of sync with the seasons as to render things ridiculous.

Easter on the 4th of July anyone?